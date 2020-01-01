A "GLOBAL RESET"

As the collapse accelerates. Those who live in cities and suburbs will face mass starvation. City dwellers will be the first to panic, and they will spill out of the cities, raiding suburbs and rural areas in search of food, medicine, firearms and shelter.





Entire nations will fall into chaos. Regional wars will break out, and global warfare between nations may quickly commence.





Local power grid infrastructure will be targeted by those seeking chaos, and power grid failures will add to the chaos that's already set in motion by the food collapse and financial "freeze."





As we've already learned from the lawless riots of 2020, police cannot help you. The police are being defunded in Democrat-controlled cities, and even National Guard troops are being ordered to stand down. When the chaos comes to your door, there will be no one coming to your aid.