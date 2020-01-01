A "GLOBAL RESET"
IS NOW UNDER WAY THAT AIMS TO ELIMINATE 90% OF THE HUMAN POPULATION ON PLANET EARTH... HERE'S WHAT'S COMING AND HOW TO KEEP YOURSELF ALIVE
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, is now giving away FREE download access to a comprehensive nine-hour audio book and PDF reference document that's packed with the knowledge you need to survive. Here's how to get it for free right now and download all the files to your computer or mobile device, all for FREE.
THE "GLOBAL RESET" HAS ALREADY BEGUN.
The coronavirus release, the punishing economic shutdowns, the engineered riots and the violent left-wing mobs running loose in America's cities are all part of the planned global reset.
DURING THIS "GLOBAL RESET" WHICH IS ALREADY UNDER WAY:
Global economies will be crushed, unleashing "economic Armageddon" during which millions of businesses will go bankrupt and literally billions of people will find themselves jobless.
Mass homelessness will be seen this year right in America as tens of millions of renters and home owners fail to make payments and end up on the streets.
Global food production systems are being deliberately shut down to cause mass starvation and global famine.
The global debt-based banking system will be driven to the point of collapse. Mad money printing by the Federal Reserve will lead to the collapse of the fiat currency dollar, and all those holding dollars will see the value of those dollars plunge by nearly 100%.
The rule of law is being deliberately dismantled, to the point where now mayors and governors of left-leaning cities and states are actively support violent lawless mobs that are burning buildings and assaulting innocent people.
Stock markets are being artificially propped up by Fed money printing, even as economies collapse. Once the money printing stops, stock asset values across the globe will plummet with apocalyptic results.
Nearly all pensions will be wiped out. All bank accounts holding dollars will be worthless. All financial transactions will be temporarily halted, with devastating consequences.
As the financial system freezes, fuel production will cease. Farming operations, which depend heavily on diesel fuel, will be shuttered. An entire season of food crops will either fail to be planted or rot in the fields. Millions will starve in the USA alone.
Click here to skip ahead to the full, free download of the "Global Reset Survival Guide" audiobook and reference PDF transcript. Download the comprehensive mp3 files and PDF document for FREE, instantly. Share the files with others you know. Print the PDF for long-term reference in case the power grid goes down.
ONCE THE STARVATION PANIC SETS IN, NATIONS AROUND THE WORLD WILL DESCEND INTO CHAOS AND VIOLENCE
As the collapse accelerates. Those who live in cities and suburbs will face mass starvation. City dwellers will be the first to panic, and they will spill out of the cities, raiding suburbs and rural areas in search of food, medicine, firearms and shelter.
Entire nations will fall into chaos. Regional wars will break out, and global warfare between nations may quickly commence.
Local power grid infrastructure will be targeted by those seeking chaos, and power grid failures will add to the chaos that's already set in motion by the food collapse and financial "freeze."
As we've already learned from the lawless riots of 2020, police cannot help you. The police are being defunded in Democrat-controlled cities, and even National Guard troops are being ordered to stand down. When the chaos comes to your door, there will be no one coming to your aid.
TEN PERCENT OF THE WORLD POPULATION WILL SURVIVE, AND THERE ARE SPECIFIC ACTIONS YOU MUST TAKE NOW IN ORDER TO BE AMONG THE SURVIVORS...
Click here to skip ahead to the full, free download of the "Global Reset Survival Guide" audiobook and reference PDF transcript.
As the global reset unfolds, there is a specific set of actions that you must take in order to survive. Those actions are not merely "preparedness" activities, but also relocation.
Because no matter how prepared you are, if you're caught in the wrong location -- i.e. a collapsing Democrat-run city, county or state -- you will sooner or later be overrun by the lawless, violent, unprepared masses.
THAT'S WHY THE GLOBAL RESET SURVIVAL GUIDE OFFERS YOU TWO KEY AREAS OF KNOWLEDGE TO HELP YOU SURVIVE:
#1) STRATEGIC RELOCATION:
#2) SURVIVAL EQUIPMENT:
How to choose a bugout location that gives you protection and self-reliance so that you can help rebuild society after the collapse.
Specific instructions on exactly what gear you'll need to make it through the collapse with your life and supplies fully intact.
A FREE NINE-HOUR AUDIO BOOK
WITH ACCOMPANYING PRINTABLE PDF REFERENCE DOCUMENT
The knowledge you need is found in this FREE downloadable audio book and reference guide called the, "Global Reset Survival Guide," authored and read by Mike Adams, publisher of NaturalNews.com and founder of Brighteon.com.
The guide is FREE to download for all NaturalNews.com email subscribers (which is also free). To get all the files right now, subscribe to the Natural News email newsletter at the link below. Once you confirm your email, you'll have full, free access to all the files for immediate download.
You are granted full permission to re-post the audio files, share with others you know, post them to torrent sites and more.
HERE'S JUST A SMALL TASTE OF WHAT YOU'LL LEARN IN THIS COMPREHENSIVE AUDIO BOOK AND REFERENCE PDF GUIDE:
- How the Global Reset will likely unfold and what to expect (hint: It won't happen all at once).
- Why globalists have decided they don't need 90% of the human population any longer.
- What the coming financial reset means for you, and why you must convert fiat currency to precious metals.
- The coming collapse of city and state budgets, and why local and state governments will fall into total chaos, causing tens of millions of Americans to lose their jobs and pensions.
- Why it's actually not that difficult to be among the 750+ million people who will survive.
- How to use nutrition and natural medicine to survive the "second wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, or to defend you against any future bioweapons release.
- Why a city is the worst "death trap" in a collapse.
- What to look for in a rural retreat areas, either for permanent relocation or a quick bugout scenario.
- How to stretch your storable food supplies, doubling how long they last by augmenting them with live food.
- How to survive a FEMA raid on your rural location.
- How to HIDE food, ammo, guns, survival supplies, gold and other items from FEMA or government tyrants (with very details, specific instructions).
- How to bug out of a city if you're stuck in one during the collapse.
- How to PRIORITIZE your survival expenditures and activities to cover all the basics first, without wasting money on things that won't help you very much.
- How to cover all your core survival essentials while saving money.
- Why the only assets that will truly survive the collapse are gold, silver, ammo, firearms, land and buildings.
- How to purchase self-defense ammunition that causes maximum trauma in your intended target. While most "FMJ" ammo is sold out, you can still purchase hunting rounds and self-defense expanding tip rounds.
- Which firearms you need first, and if you have the budget for it, here are EIGHT firearms you'll need for maximum survival, during both day and night.
- Night vision gear recommendations and why you need night vision to survive.
- A low-budget alternative to night vision that only costs a few hundred dollars and allows you to monitor your property in low-light conditions.
- Which helmet system is best for mounting night vision gear.
- The importance of radio communications, and specific recommendations on exactly the radio gear to purchase for local survival communications.
- Which comms headset is the best for tactical small unit communications, while offering hearing protection from gunfire.
- Which firearms are best for women or smaller-framed individuals who can't handle full-sized AR rifles or full-sized pistols.
- Why you need a "chest rig" to carry spare magazines, radios, flashlights and other gear, along with brand recommendations for the best chest rigs.
- Where to buy firearms parts and kits online at the best prices. How to legally manufacture your own firearms using a "Ghost Gunner" device (not legal in New Jersey).
- Where to get a bulletproof ballistic vest for $99.
- First aid gear recommendations: Which sanitizers to stock up on. Which products work best for treating wounds and infections. Alternatives for prescription antibiotics, etc.
- How to make your own colloidal silver using silver coins and 3 x 9V batteries.
- Recommendations for the best flashlights with rechargeable batteries.
- Knowledge on water filters; which two kinds of water filters you need to own.
- How to use the art of deception to defend your own home by making it look "burned out" or "trashed."
LEARN ALL THIS AND MUCH MORE IN THE GLOBAL RESET SURVIVAL GUIDE, FREE TO DOWNLOAD NOW.
WHAT'S IN THE DOWNLOAD:
- Nine hours of audio in the common mp3 format, free to play on any mobile device or computer.
- Accompanying PDF document with a full transcript of the audio book, plus lists of survival gear items, web sites to know and photos of specific items you'll need.
- Full permission to share the files with others, post on YouTube, place on torrent websites, etc.
Enter your email address here for full, FREE access now. You will be subscribed to the Natural News email newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. Your email privacy is completely protected.
(Please wait up to 20 seconds after subscribing for this page to refresh.)
TIP: Avoid subscribing with Gmail, Yahoo mail, Hotmail or similar services, as they often censor emails they don't want you to see. We recommending using Protonmail.com, which offers free accounts.